Renasant Bank Sells 249 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $343.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

