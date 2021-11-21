renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $837,995.00

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $837,995.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $58,710.59 or 0.99971770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,147 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

