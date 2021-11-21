Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 5,150 ($67.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,065.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,250.68.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
