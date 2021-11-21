Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 5,150 ($67.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,065.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,250.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 52 ($0.68) dividend. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

