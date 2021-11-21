Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.86.

RPAY opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

