Resource Planning Group Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resource Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $142.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

