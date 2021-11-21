Reviewing Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and The Competition

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Byrna Technologies
|$16.57 million
|-$12.55 million
|-123.92
|Byrna Technologies Competitors
|$673.99 million
|$20.56 million
|6.21
Risk and Volatility
Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.28, suggesting that their average share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Byrna Technologies
|-4.09%
|0.66%
|0.47%
|Byrna Technologies Competitors
|-466.57%
|-3.66%
|-5.98%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Byrna Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies Competitors
|73
|519
|757
|12
|2.52
As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
