Reviewing Creative Realities (CREX) & Its Rivals

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Creative Realities to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Creative Realities alerts:

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Creative Realities Competitors -414.80% -35.98% -7.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 14.43 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.52

Creative Realities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 357 1923 2869 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Creative Realities’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ competitors have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.