Reviewing iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) & HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -6.50% -7.59% -3.00%

89.7% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.74, indicating that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iEntertainment Network and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HubSpot $883.03 million 44.00 -$85.03 million ($1.66) -495.39

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iEntertainment Network and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 2 21 1 2.96

HubSpot has a consensus price target of $795.44, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

iEntertainment Network Company Profile

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

