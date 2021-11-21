Reviewing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 14.18 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.54 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -2.72

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.63%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36%

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

