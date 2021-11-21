Reviewing Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qualys and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 18.41% 18.00% 9.71% Fastly -62.16% -17.85% -9.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qualys and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 1 7 3 0 2.18 Fastly 1 8 0 0 1.89

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $122.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.83%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Qualys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $362.96 million 14.70 $91.57 million $1.83 75.10 Fastly $290.87 million 17.74 -$95.93 million ($1.83) -24.00

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Fastly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qualys beats Fastly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

