REVV Hits Market Capitalization of $86.71 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. REVV has a total market cap of $86.71 million and $17.01 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

