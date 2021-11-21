Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rezolute, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drug therapies for metabolic and orphan diseases. The Company’s products include AB101, RZ358, RZ402 and RZ602 which are in clinical stage. Rezolute, Inc., formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc., is based in LOUISVILLE, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $21.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Rezolute will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rezolute by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

