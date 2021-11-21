Richard Schmidtke Acquires 8,500 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $19,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HCDI stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

