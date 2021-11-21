Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.18

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$46.18 and last traded at C$46.04, with a volume of 11144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCH. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.