Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $10.39 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $67,906.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00111925 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005836 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

