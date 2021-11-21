Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA opened at $72.72 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.