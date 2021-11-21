Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $1,931,916.53.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00.

Coupa Software stock opened at $212.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 841.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,034,000 after purchasing an additional 173,833 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

