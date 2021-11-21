Robert W. Baird Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $51.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $667,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,808,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

