Robert W. Baird Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $51.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $667,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,808,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
