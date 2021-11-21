Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

