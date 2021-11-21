Robin Watson Purchases 3,117 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

WG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

