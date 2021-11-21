Robin Watson Purchases 3,117 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

WG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

