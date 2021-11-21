Robonomics.network 1-Day Volume Tops $768,156.00 (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $768,156.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.36 or 0.00031015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robonomics.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00220114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,237,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,386 coins. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robonomics.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robonomics.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robonomics.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.