Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $349.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

