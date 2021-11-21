Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Truist

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by Truist from $390.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $408.14.

ROKU stock opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.13. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $233.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

