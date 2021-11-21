Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson restated their sell rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $330.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $408.14.

ROKU opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.13. Roku has a twelve month low of $233.86 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

