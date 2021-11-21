Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report sales of $581.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.70 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

