ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.00223243 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.