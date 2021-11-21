Roth Capital Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $100.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -471.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.