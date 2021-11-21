Roth Capital Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $100.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.
Shares of MXL opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -471.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
