Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 36,900 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.