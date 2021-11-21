Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 38,900 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 292.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 242,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2,931.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 293,430 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GUT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

