Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

