Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $539,000 Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.12% of Tilly’s worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 44.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

