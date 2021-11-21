Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

PXD opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

