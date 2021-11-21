Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

