Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 29,921 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 5,333.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFVA opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83.

