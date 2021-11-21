Royal Bank of Canada Buys 27,045 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

