Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$127.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$93.15 and a one year high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

