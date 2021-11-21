Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sector Perform

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

