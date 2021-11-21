Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.95 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,551 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

