Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

