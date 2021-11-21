Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$6.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

