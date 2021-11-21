Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.31.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.88. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.93 and a 12 month high of C$19.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.87%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.