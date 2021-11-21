Royal Bank of Canada Raises High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target to C$16.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $10.93 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

