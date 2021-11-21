Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,831 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,014. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

