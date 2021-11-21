Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 763 ($9.97) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON RMG opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 927.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.