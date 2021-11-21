Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

TSE:RUS opened at C$34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.63. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$20.45 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.9716942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,878,624. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,968 shares of company stock worth $2,983,406.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.