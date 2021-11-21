Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
TSE:RUS opened at C$34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.63. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$20.45 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.9716942 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,878,624. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,968 shares of company stock worth $2,983,406.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
