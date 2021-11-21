RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

