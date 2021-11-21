RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXST. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

