S.Finance Hits Market Cap of $16,573.28 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $16,573.28 and $283,797.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00226952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.