Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171. The company has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 160.71%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

