Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.06

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 37074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 101.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

